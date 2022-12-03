Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 101,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,248 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

