Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HP by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.