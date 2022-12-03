Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,817 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

