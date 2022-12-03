Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

