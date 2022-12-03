J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.