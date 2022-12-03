1,119 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.