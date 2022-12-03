Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,188 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

