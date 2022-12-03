Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,248 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

