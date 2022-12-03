Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 164.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 109.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $70.90 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

