Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,132 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $621.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.84.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

