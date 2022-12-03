Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 46.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 108.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

