2,461 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 208,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

