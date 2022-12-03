Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 21,153 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HZNP opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

