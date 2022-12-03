Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 203,789 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.39% of Vector Group worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vector Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vector Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VGR opened at $11.40 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.