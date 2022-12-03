Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.33 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

