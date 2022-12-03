Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 66,739 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.55 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

