Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,016 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $350.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

