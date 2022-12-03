Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,761 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Affirm worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 643,926 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

