Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,242 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

