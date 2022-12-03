Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Nordson by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,259,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

