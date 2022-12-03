Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $71.56 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.