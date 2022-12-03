Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Constellation Brands by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

