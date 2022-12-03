Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,306 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

