Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $300,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHI opened at $86.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

