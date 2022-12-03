Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.