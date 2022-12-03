Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 239 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.