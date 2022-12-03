Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 579 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

