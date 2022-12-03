Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFG opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

