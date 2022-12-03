Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 465 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

