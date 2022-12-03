Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.55 and a 200-day moving average of $316.50.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

