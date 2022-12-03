iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,447,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 168,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $34.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

