Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,220 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.