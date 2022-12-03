Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

