Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 41,596 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,776.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,385 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

