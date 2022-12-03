Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.20.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $301.73 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.