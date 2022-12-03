Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

