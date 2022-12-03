Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.