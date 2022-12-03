Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,758 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.