Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $313,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

