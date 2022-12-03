Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 272 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

