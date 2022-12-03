Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.2 %

About Take-Two Interactive Software

TTWO stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.