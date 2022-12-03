Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,518 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

