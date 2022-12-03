Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.