Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.