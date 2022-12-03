Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

