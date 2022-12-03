Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 204.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 127.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 572,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 321,386 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 500.0% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.