Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 53 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $42,757,279. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

