Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 3,704 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

