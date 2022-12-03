Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
