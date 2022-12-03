Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

